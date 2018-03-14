Crews knock down industrial fire in southeast Calgary Wednesday morning

Calgary fire crews knocked down an industrial fire in the city’s southeast Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at a vehicle painting facility at 5919 84 St. S.E., a Calgary Fire Department (CFD) spokesperson said.

The fire started outside of the structure, then spread to the interior.

One person was inside the building but got out safely. There are no reports of injuries, CFD said.

CFD’s hazardous materials unit was brought in because there was some concern about the presence of chemicals and other materials. However, there was no evidence of spills.

CFD are on scene and are investigating the cause.