Toronto police to update shooting death of Dwayne Anthony Vidal in Etobicoke

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the shooting death of Dwayne Anthony Vidal in Etobicoke.

Police said Vidal was coming home at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 when he was shot in the chest while walking in the courtyard of his townhouse at 17 Mount Olive Dr.

READ MORE: Residents in north Etobicoke say they live in fear over outbreak of gun violence

The victim, a father of three, was rushed to hospital by paramedics but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators have yet to release any information about possible suspects.

Police say this is Toronto’s 11th murder of 2018.