Former Surrey Sikh temple president handed 11-year sentence for wife’s manslaughter

A week after he stunned a courtroom by firing his lawyer at what was supposed to be his sentencing, a former Sikh community leader has been jailed for the beating death of his wife in 2014.

Baldev Singh Kalsi received the 11-year sentence both the Crown and defence asked for, but with credit for time served, he will be behind bars for the next nine years and eleven months.

READ MORE: Sentencing of former Surrey Sikh temple president in wife’s manslaughter adjourned to next week

B.C. Supreme Court heard that Kalsi beat his wife Narinder with his fists, stomped on her, than bashed her with a clothes iron.

He didn’t seek medical attention, but instead he drove to a friend’s house and told him that his wife was no more.

READ MORE: Former Surrey Sikh temple president pleads guilty to manslaughter in wife’s death

Kalsi was charged with second-degree murder after his wife was taken off of life support days later.

Last November, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on the first day of his trial.