Moved by homeless man, Spruce Grove business starts donation campaign

The owners of an Alberta store had a very emotional experience with a homeless man in their community. The meeting prompted them to start collecting — and matching — donations to help.

Last Wednesday, at the end of the work day, Amanda Wilhauk noticed a man outside carrying a bag of empty bottles she had left on the back step.

“I am aware that there is homelessness in Spruce Grove, Stony Plain and Parkland County, but suddenly, this was very real,” she wrote on the Wilhauk Beef Jerky Facebook page on March 9.

“Where was he going to take this bag of empties tonight? The bottle depot is clearly closed this late in the evening. What is he going to eat tonight? I have a full fridge at home; he has a duffel bag.

“It’s freezing outside,” she continued. “Where was he going to sleep tonight? I was headed home to my family — a warm home and a comfy bed.”

Amanda explained that she opened the door and introduced herself to the man, whose name was Paul. She offered him all their bags of empty bottles, stored in the basement.

“I brought him a bag of beef jerky, some pepperoni, and $40 because that’s all I had on me. I asked him how he was going to get all of the bottles across the highway and to the bottle depot, which was closed. He said he would get a shopping cart. So I offered to keep all of his bottles until the next day.”

After Amanda went home, the encounter stayed with her. She wanted to do something to help Paul.

“It’s so easy to live our busy lives, driving our children to sports that cost thousands of dollars, taking a hot shower, casually getting into our own vehicles… and not thinking about the people that are actually struggling this hard in our own community,” she wrote in the post.

The next day, Paul returned to the shop.

“He sat in the front of the store with Trevor for half an hour, just happy to have someone to chat with, inside a warm room. He said that he ate supper at Boston Pizza the night before with the $40 and was so grateful to have had a warm meal.”

The couple asked Paul what he needed, to which he replied: maybe some boots? The Wilhauks put together a care package for him, including some food from the store and donated by staff.

“We would like to do more for Paul and the other 45-60 homeless people currently living in our area,” Amanda wrote.

“If you would like to help too, then Wilhauk Beef Jerky Ltd. (Spruce Grove location) will match your donations.

“For the next week, we will accept cash and gift card donations that will go directly to Paul and the other people in our city without a home,” the March 9 message reads.

“All of your donations will stay within Parkland County and will be handed directly to Paul and the others currently here through Homeless Link Alberta Society, Auggie’s Café, Neighbourhood Link, and FCSS.

“This will not be a cure for homelessness, but a warm cup of coffee and a new pair of boots will sure feel good,” Amanda wrote.

While the Wilhauk Beef Jerky Spruce Grove location isn’t accepting donations of physical items, the owners say gift cards to places like McDonald’s, Mark’s Work Warehouse, Superstore and Wal-Mart have been highly recommended.

“Kindness is free. Sprinkle that stuff everywhere!”