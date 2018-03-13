Winnipeg craft brewery serving up “Fake News”

A limited edition beer to hit Manitoba store shelves Tuesday is creating quite the buzz.

Produced by Winnipeg’s Torque Brewing, “Fake News” is a Russian Imperial Stout. The flavour is heavy and at ten per cent alcohol, it holds at least twice the alcohol of most beers.

“We thought that with all the news about Russia and the US elections, naming the stout “Fake News” was appropriate,” Torque Brewing President John Heim said.

The label, created by Tetro Design, shows three hands clutching beer bottles and waving them in the air.

“Those are Trump’s hands,’ Heim said. “It’s industrial. Like an old Russian propaganda poster.”

Heim said the brewery wanted to do a heavier beer and Russian stouts age well because of the alcohol content.

“The beer will actually get better in a bottle over a year or two,” Heim said.

400 bottles were made at will be on-sale at Torque’s King Edward Street taproom Tuesday afternoon. It will also be sold at select beer stores and liquor marts later this week.