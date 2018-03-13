Donald Trump’s personal assistant fired over ‘unspecified security issue’: reports

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal assistant, John McEntee, was fired and escorted out of the White House Monday due to security reasons, according to several reports.

McEntee worked on Trump’s presidential election, starting in 2015 and joining the administration as a personal aide to the president after Trump’s win.

He was escorted off the White House grounds over an “unspecified security issue,” the Washington Journal reported.

McEntee is now joining Trump’s re-election campaign as a senior advisor.

According to the Journal, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to comment saying, “We don’t comment on personnel issues.”

The news of his firing comes after Trump announced Tuesday that Rex Tillerson was being replaced as Secretary of State with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn also left recently amid internal debate over Trump’s plans for tariffs on aluminum and steel.