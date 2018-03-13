Hamilton expecting Q2 job growth: report

The Hamilton-area could see a spike in jobs in the next few months.

The latest survey from the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey predicts that 27 per cent of employers plan to hire in the upcoming months, while zero per cent anticipate cutbacks.

Erica Melarangeli of Manpower’s Stoney Creek office says the outlook for Hamilton shows an increase of 12 percentage points when compared with the outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating an optimistic hiring pace for the upcoming months.

Hiring confidence among Canadian employers has improved for four consecutive quarters, according to ManpowerGroup.

Their new forecast is the strongest reported since 2011.

With seasonal variations removed from the data, the survey predicts a 14 per cent increase in hiring; a 2 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter, and an increase of 7 per cent from this time last year.

“The second quarter of 2018 is expected to see steady gains for Canadian job seekers,” said Yvonne Tennenbaum, regional director for ManpowerGroup Canada. “While Canada experienced a net loss of jobs in January, the employers we surveyed are forecasting varying levels of job gains across all industry sectors, regions and organization-size categories. Prospects for the upcoming quarter remain strong, led by exceptionally strong growth in Quebec, where employers are hiring across multiple sectors.”

The survey of over 1,900 employers across Canada reveals that 20 per cent plan to increase their staffing levels in the second quarter of 2018, while three per cent anticipate cutbacks. Of the employers surveyed, 74 per cent expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged and three per cent are unsure about their hiring intentions for the upcoming quarter.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey is conducted quarterly to measure employers’ intentions to increase or decrease the number of employees in their workforce during the next quarter.