Residents displaced in midtown Toronto fire

More than a dozen people have been displaced following a fire in midtown Toronto.

Fire crews were called to a multi-unit apartment around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Yonge Street and Belsize Drive.

Officials said a dog and two cats perished in the blaze.

There’s no immediate word if any residents were injured.

Firefighters remain at the scene and continue to battle flames on the second floor.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.