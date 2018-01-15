Toronto police searching for suspect who attempted to set gas pump on fire in broad daylight

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation.

Police said officers responded to a call for “disorderly” people at a gas station in the Eglinton Avenue East and Ionview Road area.

Security footage released by police shows the suspect walking up to the gas station and igniting a bag before placing it next to one of the gas pumps.

READ MORE: Toronto police search for culprit responsible for setting school play structure on fire

He then puts a nozzle on top of the burning bag and flees the area.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing with his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).