Toronto police searching for suspect who attempted to set gas pump on fire in broad daylight
Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation.
Police said officers responded to a call for “disorderly” people at a gas station in the Eglinton Avenue East and Ionview Road area.
Security footage released by police shows the suspect walking up to the gas station and igniting a bag before placing it next to one of the gas pumps.
READ MORE: Toronto police search for culprit responsible for setting school play structure on fire
He then puts a nozzle on top of the burning bag and flees the area.
The suspect was wearing all black clothing with his face covered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.