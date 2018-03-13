Vancouver’s Rio Theatre reduces crowdfunding goal to $1M after strong investor response

Vancouver’s Rio Theatre got a celebrity shout-out and donation from Ryan Reynolds Sunday night, as the eclectic theatre tries to drum up $3-million to be saved from potential development.

Initially, the crowdfunding campaign was asking $1.5-million from the public, and another $1.5-million from private investors.

Now, that public funding goal is down to $1-million, with just three weeks to go.

Owner Corinne Lea says the timing between that goal being lowered and Reynolds’ tweet is a coincidence.

“We decided to lower it because we’ve had some really good response from investors,” she said.

But she says Reynolds spreading the message is definitely a big help.

“It was pretty great to see that he had put some money on the line, and just spreading the word — it’s fantastic.”

The Rio has also found itself a new partnership with the Hollywood Arts Foundation.

“By joining forces with them, we are now able to give tax receipts to people who want to give larger donations,” she said.

Director Kevin Smith is also donating two live shows at the end of the month to help raise money, despite his recent heart attack.