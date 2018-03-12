Regina police searching for second suspect after two homes shot at in North Central

Early Sunday morning, Regina police were dispatched to two separate homes after reports of shots fired.

At roughly 3:35 a.m. on March 11, police were dispatched to two homes in Regina’s North Central neighborhood after two separate incidents of guns being shot at a home on the 1300 block of Athol Street, and a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street.

In both cases, police immediately checked the area but were unable to locate any suspects. No one was hurt in either of these incidents.

At the same time, police did find damage to a number of vehicles in the area, and after further investigation, were led to two potential suspects.

One male, 16, was taken into custody without incident a short time later. The second male suspect is still at large.

The 16-year-old-male was charged with possession of a firearm, 2 counts of mischief under $5,000, breach of undertaking in addition to other charges, and made his first appearance on these charges in Youth Court at 9:30 a.m. on March 12.

Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing as police are actively searching for the second suspect.

Anyone who may have information to assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.