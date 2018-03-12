Precautionary drinking water advisory issued in Manitou Beach

A precautionary drinking water advisory (PDWA) was issued on Monday for the entire resort village of Manitou Beach.

The water distribution system has been disrupted due to a water main break.

This advisory featured on SaskAlert is also for anyone with access to the Manitou Beach municipal water system, including the Watrous south rural water utility board.

The PDWA will be in effect even after the water service is restored.

People are advised to boil all water used for drinking or purposes where it may be ingested for at least one minute, at a rolling boil, prior to use.

Manitou Beach is approximately 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.