Massey Rd. Water main break the 16 break this month

A water main break near the intersection of Massey Road and Davis Place, has affected 20 homes, and left both Massey Elementary and the Murray Balfour Arena without water.

Tom Peterson lives in the basement of the house closest to the break. He came home to a disaster.

“[My roommates] told me what happened and I came downstairs, and the first thing that come to mind is [sic], I don’t want to see this.”

The damage was impossible to miss: over an inch of water pooled around the foot of his office chair, a mattress left on the ground resembled a prototype water mattress, and soggy cardboard boxes littered the floor. After sponging all it could contain, the carpet flooring regurgitated swaths of water throughout the basement.

WATCH: Regina resident frustrated over water main breaks

“I just don’t want to be here,” an exasperated Peterson said. “I just want to pack up all my stuff and move somewhere else, but I can’t.”

More than his living situation, Peterson was concerned about his belongings. Due to the amount of water pooled in his room, he hasn’t been able to take inventory.

“I’m worried that there may be some personal stuff there that can’t be replaced. Now that bothers me,” Peterson worried.

The water main break is the 16th of the month; the same as Regina’s five-year average!

It’s a seemingly impossible total, but one the city blames on the dry climate, and a frequent freeze-thaw cycle.

“It’s the weather dependency. The dry summer has now stretched into this minus 30 [weather], and then today we’ve had plus temperatures. It’s hard for the infrastructure to keep up with the ground heave,” explained Helene Henning-Hill, acting director for the city’s waterworks.

Despite the stratospheric number of water main breaks, the city says there’s nothing that can be done to solve the problem.

“We’re not unique to this situation,” Henning-Hill continued. “Many municipalities experience the same thing depending on their soil conditions. The gumbo clay it expands, it contracts, and then the pipe itself gets shifted around and that causes it to break.”

The break was reported shortly after 7:30 this morning. A repair is expected to be completed tonight.