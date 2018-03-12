Bill Kelly: Is Ontario ready for another common sense revolution?

By selecting Doug Ford as their leader, the Ontario Progressive Conservatives have decided to put all their chips on an ultra right-wing leader and apparently, an ultra right-wing agenda.

But, is Ontario ready for a remake of Mike Harris’ Common Sense Revolution?

Harris rose to power by defeating a very unpopular NDP government in 1995, on the promise of cutting government spending and lowering taxes — the kinds of campaign promises that always catch the attention of disgruntled voters.

But, over time, Ontario voters realized that the PC government simply off-loaded some of its costs onto municipalities, and eliminated some key government employees. For example, privatizing water-testing and axing Ministry of Environment jobs contributed to the Walkerton water tragedy, an inquiry found.

Of course, that was then, and this is now, but it still begs the question, what government programs would be in the crosshairs of a Doug Ford government?

Would it be the popular free, post-secondary tuition for many Ontario families? Would he roll back the pharma-care program for children and seniors? Would he cut back on transit funding for cities?

Fact is, we don’t know at this point. But it’s a question both the Liberals and the NDP will raise a lot in the weeks ahead.

Ford’s leadership victory was impressive, but winning the hearts and minds of skeptical Ontario voters is a much more daunting task.