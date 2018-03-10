Health
March 10, 2018 7:11 pm

Elderly kangaroo receives cryotherapy treatment for arthritis

By Staff The Associated Press

An undated photo of Dave the kangaroo.

Animal Planet Network via AP
A A

NEW YORK (AP) — An aging kangaroo who calls the Bronx Zoo home is receiving cryotherapy treatment for arthritis.

The treatment is a high-tech alternative to ice baths that humans have used for years.

Story continues below

Zoo director Jim Breheny tells the Daily News that the nearly 15-year-old marsupial named Dave is getting up there and his stiff joints are aching.

READ MORE: Injured kangaroo hops into Australian airport pharmacy

Breheny says the treatment might sound exotic but that it’s really just one course of healing the 200 medical experts at the zoo in New York City utilize to treat some 7,000 different species.

Dave’s saga with localized cryotherapy treatment will be documented by Animal Planet’s latest season of “The Zoo.”

Cryotherapy has become commercially popular in recent years. Some Manhattan facilities charge humans as much as $90 for a three-minute session.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arthritis
arthritis treatment
cryotherapy
cryotherapy for arhritis
cryotherapy treatment
Dave the kangaroo
Kangaroo
kangaroo arthritis
kangaroo Dave
Zoo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News