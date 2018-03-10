Seedy Saturday gets gardeners ready for the season

Caitlin Cottrell admits she’s working on her green thumb.

“I’m an amateur gardener so I wanted to come out and get some heirloom seeds,” Cottrell said.

Cottrell purchased cucumber and kale seeds at the Seedy Saturday event at Station 20 West.

“It’s empowering to know that you have the ability to grown your own food. Even though you don’t have to, you can go down the street and buy it from the grocery store. There’s a sense of accomplishment when you grow it on your own,” Cottrell said.

Organizers estimate 1,000 people attended the 20th annual event.

Prairie Garden Seeds was one of the 22 vendors at the event.

Rachelle Ternier and her father run the company, which sells a wide variety of seeds that grow well in the Saskatchewan climate.

“Growing your own food and what exists out there, the grocery store just can’t do it justice,” Ternier said.

She encourages people to grow healthy food by gardening and try saving their own seeds.

“[Seeds] are a public domain, and a public responsibility that should be available to us. Food is so essential for our survival that nobody should be able to monopolize control of that,” Ternier said.

Saskatoon’s event was hosted by CHEP Good Food, which helps facilitate people with 50 community gardens around the city.

Seedy Saturdays are held across Canada, focusing on providing community access to seeds.

“It’s a way to celebrate seed diversity, heirloom and open pollinated seed variety and other environmentally focused organizations,” Jessie Best, the urban agriculture coordinator with CHEP Good Food, said.