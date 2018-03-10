Rally in support of #MeToo movement to take place at Alberta legislature on Saturday

A rally is being held at the Alberta legislature on Saturday afternoon that organizers say is aimed at supporting survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

March On Edmonton Collective says this weekend’s #MeToo rally is also aimed at moving “beyond the hashtag” associated with breaking the silence on sexual misconduct.

The #MeToo hashtag was popularized in October by Alyssa Milano. The actress credits social activist Tarana Burke with first using the phrase online over a decade ago – when she tweeted: “Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too.’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.'”

READ MORE: ‘We can barely keep up’: Edmonton sex assault centre says #metoo campaign prompting survivors to share stories

Watch below: Actress Alyssa Milano launched the #MeToo hashtag on Oct. 15, 2017, to “give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

“In honour of International Women’s Day, this rally is in support of the strong survivors who added their voice to #MeToo, and to demonstrate that any act of harassment or assault is wrong,” the group says on its Facebook page for the event. “We believe survivors.

“Now, let’s make sure every institution they touch is strengthened to support them.”

Organizers say their rally will call for more access to counselling services for survivors as well as training for judges and police and consent education for children.

Earlier this week, the Alberta government announced it is putting $8.1 million towards expanding front-line support services — including a province-wide phone, text and chat line — in response to more sexual assault survivors coming forward to seek help.

READ MORE: Alberta gives $8.1M to support services for sexual assault survivors

Watch below: On March 7, 2018, Kendra Slugoski filed this report about what Alberta is planning to do to address increased reporting of sexual assaults.

Among the people slated to speak at Saturday’s rally are Karen McPherson, Alberta Party MLA for Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill, human rights and LGBTQ+ activist Chevi Rabbit and Debra Tomlinson, CEO of the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services.

READ MORE: More detectives needed as #MeToo increases demands on Calgary Police

Watch below: On Jan. 20, 2018, Julia Wong reported on the Edmonton Women’s March.

The March On Edmonton Collective also organized the 2017 and 2018 Women’s Marches in Edmonton.

Saturday’s rally is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘We are at a turning point’: Veteran human rights journalist says now is finally a hopeful time

Watch below: On Feb. 27, 2018, Jennifer Crosby sat down with journalist Sally Armstrong who has been called the war correspondent for the world’s women, covering issues like rape camps, genocide and sex slavery targeting teens.