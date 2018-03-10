Nitro Circus coming back to Edmonton, promising bigger show

This fall Edmonton will welcome back the Nitro Circus.

Travis Pastrana and his gang of extreme athletes will be will be launching from ramps at Rogers Place Oct. 7 for the “Nitro Circus: You Got This” tour.

Bruce Cook is a freestyle Motocross rider with Nitro Circus who lost the use of his legs after breaking his back trying a double-backflip on a dirt bike. He’s coming to Edmonton and will be performing a backflip on a dirt bike.

WATCH: Nitro Circus performer Bruce Cook previews new show

“After nine months I was back on the bike and one month later I landed my first backflip on the adapted bike,” explained Cook. “It was pretty quick but honestly I think just having the goal of getting back on the bike in the back of my mind really helped with the recovery, the rehab, the physio and everything.”

Athletes will ride dirt bikes, BMX, scooters, roller skates, roller blades and modified big-wheel bikes during the show.

Organizers say it will have bigger ramps and jumps than last time they came.

“Most ramps stand about eight feet tall and our biggest ramp was 10 feet tall, called the super-kicker,” explained Cook. “That thing was crazy to hit but now our takeoff ramp is 16 feet tall and the landing ramp is 20 feet tall.

Cook said the show will be much bigger than the last time it was in Edmonton.

“Inspiring and motivating kids to go for their dreams and the show is getting bigger, with the new ramps this year, they haven’t even been on tour yet, just the ones at Travis Pastrana’s house and whatnot and we’re dragging those on the road,” explained Cook.

Cook made history with when he became the first disabled person to land a backflip on a dirt bike.

Tickets went on sale Friday.