March 10, 2018 7:39 am
Updated: March 10, 2018 7:40 am

One man dead after Friday night shooting in Surrey

By CKNW

File. One man is dead after a shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Friday night

File/Global News
One man is dead and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in after what police believe was a targeted shooting in Surrey Friday night.

Surrey RCMP say officers were called to the scene on 137A Street near 67th Avenue at around 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Shooting in Surrey believed to be targeted

According to a release, a man was found suffering from injuries and taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses, and believe both the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact IHIT or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.

6500 block of 137A St.
