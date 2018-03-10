One man dead after Friday night shooting in Surrey

One man is dead and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in after what police believe was a targeted shooting in Surrey Friday night.

Surrey RCMP say officers were called to the scene on 137A Street near 67th Avenue at around 7 p.m.

According to a release, a man was found suffering from injuries and taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses, and believe both the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact IHIT or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.