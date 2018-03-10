Art program expands in Kelowna

Kelowna’s Cool Arts Society has expanded to a space on the second floor of Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts.

A celebration of the new, larger space for exhibits and art classes was celebrated Friday night.

Since 2003, Cool Arts has offered classes to people with diverse abilities.

Educator Amy Bradshaw said the opportunity to choose art supplies, mediums and themes teaches the students about decision making in a fun way.

“Art therapy is about healing and growth and is important work, but it is not what Cool Arts is about – the mission of Cool Arts is to provide opportunities,” founder Sara McDonald said.