Saturday will see protests and rallies both for and against Trans Mountain Pipeline

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says thousands of protesters are expected to continue speaking against the pipeline on Burnaby Mountain on Saturday, despite an interim injunction being granted on Friday.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip called the latest injunction another day at the office, saying he’s sure there will be more.

He said Saturday’s message will be to send a reminder governments, businesses and industry.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain granted interim injunction against blockades at 2 B.C. terminals

“It’s the Indigenous people, the general population, and communities that ultimately provide consent. And in the case of the Trans Mountain Pipeline project – the answer is still no.”

Phillip says there are environmental concerns to consider in the battle between water and oil.

“A catastrophic pipeline rupture or tanker spill in a heavily congested Burrard Inlet jeopardizes so many different values in terms of the marine ecosystem, in terms of the commercial and recreational fisheries, not to mention the tourism trade.”

On the other side of the coin, pro-pipeline groups are also planning a rally in Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza on Saturday, with some people being bused in from Alberta to add their voices to the locals who want to see the pipeline built.

READ MORE: 2 arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline protest after activist chains herself to machinery

Cheryl Hurtak from the online group “Rally 4 Resources”, which calls itself as a grassroots movement advocating oil and gas as well as pipelines, doesn’t think British Columbians will see Albertans adding themselves to the mix as a way to inflate support.

“So bringing in a few people from Alberta I don’t think is an issue (but) I don’t think we’re all going to be wearing separate t-shirts or anything, I would hope there wouldn’t be a distinction; we’re all Canadian.”

Organizer Stewart Muir from Resource Works added their attending doesn’t diminish local support for the pipeline.

“It wasn’t really my decision to say yes or no,” said Muir. “These people from Red Deer, from Calgary, said, “We really want to come down.””

Global News has reached out to Kinder Morgan for comment.