Elderly woman attacked with a sword in Bragg Creek

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked with a sword in a community southwest of Calgary early Friday.

At around 12:45 a.m. RCMP and paramedics were called to a home on River Drive North in Bragg Creek, where a woman in her 70s was found suffering multiple, serious lacerations.

She was taken to hospital, where AHS said the women was in serious, but stable condition.

The 19-year-old man suspected in the assault was known to the victim, as he lived in the home. Their relationship is not yet known.

He was arrested inside the house by police, who recovered the weapon. It’s not known what charges are pending.

Forensic investigators were called in and will be on scene to gather evidence. Police said they would be investigating throughout the day.

Mounties said there were no concerns for public safety.

Global News has a crew on scene and will update this story as new information comes in.

Bragg Creek is about 30 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

— More to come…