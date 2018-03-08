She cares for the pets of Victoria’s homeless for free, and now she’s received a major prize

Nearly a decade ago, Victoria-based veterinarian Jane Vermeulen saw that pets belonging to homeless or low-income people needed care as much as any animal.

So she started Vets for Pets, an organization that offers free veterinary care to those very populations.

And now, she’s received a $10,000 grant that’s the biggest in the organization’s history.

Coverage of pet care on Globalnews.ca:

Vermeulen is one of 10 recipients of a grant through L’Oreal Paris’ “Women of Worth” program.

The awards honour women who “find beauty in giving back,” who “selflessly volunteer their time to serve and improve the lives of those in need,” said a news release.

Awards were to be handed out at an International Women’s Day gala in Toronto, hosted by Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren.

READ MORE: Carol Todd recognized as one of 10 Canadian Women of Worth

Vets for Pets hosts clinics once a month where pet owners are asked to line up and register before securing an appointment.

It’s the first accredited practice in the province that’s exclusively free.

“At our max, we were seeing over 100 pets in a two-hour time period,” Vermeulen told Global News.

The $10,000 grant represents the biggest donation of funds that her organization has ever received.

“We know that there are areas on Vancouver Island like Nanaimo that want to have something similar,” Vermeulen said.

“We can now help them out financially.”

But Vermeulen isn’t the only B.C. honouree as part of the Women of Worth program.

Carol Todd is also being honoured for her efforts to raise awareness of cyberbullying and to promote mental health.