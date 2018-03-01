Carol Todd receives national honour for cyberbullying and mental health advocacy

Port Coquitlam mother Carol Todd, is receiving a national honour for her volunteer work spreading awareness about cyberbullying and mental health.

She’s being recognized as one of 10 Canadian Women of Worth honourees, an annual program sponsored by L’Oreal Paris Canada.

Todd says she thinks her daughter, Amanda, would be proud.

“She was a little girl with a big voice and unfortunately, with the abuse she had, she was silenced. But now look at it, she just lives on,” said Todd.

Amanda was 15-years-old when she took her own life in 2012.

An emotional video posted online by the teen, detailing her history of online bullying and harassment, made headlines all over the world.

Since then, Todd has dedicated the last six years of her life to advocating for parents and children dealing with the effects of bullying, and promoting education around mental health.

As an honouree, Todd will receive a $10,000 prize — which she says will be used towards her charity: the Amanda Todd Legacy Fund.

“People need to know there’s answers out there, there’s solutions out there, there’s supportive people out there who care,” she said.