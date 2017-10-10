‘It’s a bittersweet day’: Carol Todd, five years after her daughter Amanda’s death

Purple lights shone on Tuesday to commemorate World Mental Health Day, a day that’s particularly important for Carol Todd who lost her daughter Amanda five years ago.

Amanda took her own life at the age of 15, after she posted a YouTube video that detailed the years of bullying she endured.

READ MORE: Amanda Todd’s accused cyberbully sentenced to 11 years in Dutch prison

“It’s a bittersweet day. I miss my child immensely, but tonight I’ll be in downtown Vancouver looking at the purple lights that were turned on in memory of her legacy,” Carol said.

She said it’s important for parents to have more conversations about mental health with their children.

WATCH: Local developers create special app in honour of Amanda Todd

“I was so scared as a parent to bring up mental health because I was afraid that I would implant ideas into her head. Since Amanda’s death, I’ve learned that I shouldn’t have been as scared,” Carol said.

Carol became a mental health advocate following Amanda’s death, and started a foundation in her daughter’s name.

READ MORE: New anti-bullying app developed in honour of Amanda Todd

“I’ve noticed that there’s been more proactive discussion and reaction towards cyber abuse compared to five or six years ago,” Carol said.

But she said more funding, education and dialogue are still needed to support those dealing with mental health issues.

“There are still lots of people without the right supports; waitlists are long. When kids are in crisis, what do you do with them? When adults are in crisis, where do they go?” she asked.

READ MORE: Anti-bullying rally remembers Amanda Todd

Carol said everyone should know how to talk about mental health with their loved ones.

“It empowers us as caring people to support and help others,” said Carol.

WATCH: Breaking the stigma, how you can get involved in World Mental Health Day