Amanda Todd one of four Canadian women celebrated in musical tribute

The National Arts Center Orchestra is commemorating four Canadian women including Coquitlam cyberbullying victim Amanda Todd.

Four composers have created original music to honour the women in a Vancouver performance.

Roberta Bondar, Rita Joe, Alice Munro and Todd are the inspiration behind Thursday’s event called Life Reflected.

My Name is Amanda Todd composed by Jocelyn Morlock depicts the young girl’s struggle with bullying.

Amanda was only 15 when she took her life due to years of cyber abuse.

Her mother Carol has been an advocate for mental health and preserving her daughter’s legacy.

“Human connection is really important and that’s all part of Amanda’s story. If she had connected with more positivity, maybe there would have have been a better ending,” she said.

Todd said all of the women paid tribute to in Life Reflected tell a story.

“It’s history, it’s Canadian history.”

Artistic director Alexander Shelley brought together four Canadian composers to create a captivating orchestral experience.

Dr. Roberta Bondar’s life as an astronaut, physician, scientific researcher and photographer is interpreted through Bondarsphere, composed by Nicole Lizee.

Mi’kmaw elder and poet Rita Joe’s powerful poem I Lost My Talk is depicted by composer John Estacio.

Composer Zosha Di Castri brings to life writer and Nobel Prize winner Alice Munro’s short story Dear Life.

Todd hopes the audience leaves the performance feeling empowered.

“I hope that they see the worth of communicating, the power of story. And with Amanda’s piece we have derived hope from such a tragic story.”

The event is November 2 at The Centre at 7:30pm.

