Politics
March 8, 2018 12:35 pm
Updated: March 8, 2018 2:23 pm

Andrew Scheer says pro-free trade countries must unite against Trump protectionism

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Trump says 'trade wars aren't so bad' about proposed tariffs

A A

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says nations that believe in free trade need to present a united front against the protectionist moves coming out of the United States.

READ MORE: Countries should cut the U.S. a deal to avoid steel tariffs, Donald Trump says

Scheer is in London meeting British politicians to promote a promise that if he is elected prime minister next year he will prioritize a free-trade agreement with the United Kingdom after it officially leaves the European Union.

However, he says a hot topic at most meetings is President Donald Trump‘s proposal to impose steel and aluminum tariffs, which may be signed later today.

WATCH: Trudeau says Canada will ‘wait and see what the President actually does’ on steel and aluminium tariffs


Story continues below

Scheer says countries like Canada, the U.K. and other members of the European Union which are committed to free trade need to stick together and convince the United States not to move forward with steel or any other new tariffs.

He says protectionism might appeal in the short term to people or communities who are struggling, but he says evidence shows long-term free trade is the best way to increase employment.

READ MORE: Opposition leader Andrew Scheer heads to U.K. to talk trade

Scheer says his party is very concerned about the status of NAFTA negotiations and while he says any Canadian government would be challenged to deal with the Trump administration, the Liberals could have eased some anxieties by putting contingencies in the recent budget in the case NAFTA talks go badly.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrew Scheer
andrew scheer trade
canada-uk trade
Donald Trump
donald trump tariffs
Free Trade
free trade tariffs
NAFTA
steel aluminum tariffs
Tariffs
US Canada trade

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News