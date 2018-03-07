Monastery, N.S. school closed after threats made: RCMP

A Nova Scotia school is closed on Wednesday after apparent threats were made against it, one day after it was revealed racist graffiti had been found at the school.

RCMP say the East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy in Monastery is shut down after consultation between police and the Strait Regional School Board.

READ MORE: Racist graffiti painted on Antigonish school: N.S. RCMP

According to police, it is investigating after it was shared on social media that “individual(s) were heard making verbal threats” towards the Primary to Grade 12 school.

On Monday night, police were notified about racially and culturally insensitive graffiti on the exterior of the building that included the “N” word and the phrase “f–k natives.”

Investigators have determined that the graffiti was painted between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 5.

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the threats and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (902) 447-2525 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Follow @RebeccaLau