Vancouver’s Trans Am Totem art installation may soon need a new parking spot

If you’ve driven around Vancouver’s downtown core, chances are you’ve seen cars stacked up on a tree near Science World.

The Trans Am Totem was installed on Quebec St. in 2015 as part of the Vancouver Biennale art exhibit throughout the city.

But come September, the installation may have to find a new parking spot, said one artist behind the project.

Marcus Bowcott said that because of the northeast False Creek neighbourhood plan, which includes the removal of the viaducts, the city said the Trans Am Totem has to go.

“I asked also if there was any chance it could be considered for future developments in the park, the False Creek extension, and they said they wouldn’t consider past pieces for new proposals,” he said.

“It’s actually installed for permanence. It [has] piles that are driven into the ground and they go down 35 feet. It was engineered by Eric Karsh, a well-known engineer in Vancouver, it can withstand hurricane force winds and earthquakes, so it could stay there.”

Bowcott is looking at other cities with a view to relocating the Trans Am Totem.

Global News has reached out to the City of Vancouver for comment.