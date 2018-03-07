PC leadership candidate Caroline Mulroney makes campaign stop in Kingston

The campaign to elect Caroline Mulroney as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party made a brief stop in Kingston on Tuesday.

Mulroney was at the Grizzly Grill for a meet-and-greet and to outline her vision for the province. A good crowd was on hand to welcome her.

This was Mulroney’s first and only stop in the long-held Liberal riding.

“It is time to turn the page in our party’s history and it’s time to offer something new and something different to the people of Ontario,” said Mulroney. “It’s time to begin a new chapter where we win.”

The Harvard and New York University-educated lawyer, financier and philanthropist also outlined a number of priorities.

She touched on reducing taxes, creating more and better jobs as well as seniors’ care.

Gary Bennett played to Mulroney’s whistle-stop event. The PC candidate for Kingston and The Islands says he still hasn’t made up his mind on who to support.

“It’s a difficult choice between Christine Elliott and Caroline Mulroney. I think this part is so fortunate to have two women of that calibre, they’re both remarkable women, they would make remarkable leaders for this province and I’ll be very proud to serve with them.”

Voting for a new Tory leader wraps up this weekend.