18-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Lower Sackville fire

A fatal fire in Lower Sackville, N.S., has claimed the life of a third individual.

The blaze broke out on Saturday, March 3 shortly after 2:30 a.m. A 58-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl died in the fire. A 46-year-old woman was rescued by police officers from a second-floor window and suffered minor injuries.

An 18-year-old man was also inside the home when the fire broke out. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. RCMP Sgt. Craig Smith confirmed the teen passed away in hospital, late Monday.

Officials have said the fire is not suspicious and that no charges will be laid. It’s believed to have started in the basement and was the result of an electrical fault.

Police have not officially released the names of any of the three victims. However, an online fundraising campaign identifies the 11-year-old victim as Carys Barnes.

A note was sent home Monday to parents and students of the nearby A. J. Smeltzer Junior High. It indicated that one of their students died in a house fire over the weekend. Counselling supports will be available at the school throughout the week for staff and students.

The investigation into the fatal fire remains ongoing.

