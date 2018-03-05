Crime
March 5, 2018 4:43 pm

Traffic stop in Arva leads to gun, drug, and impaired driving charges for London man

By Staff 980 CFPL
Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A A

A 25-year-old London man faces a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and driving while impaired by a drug, after a traffic stop in Arva.

Officers with the Middlesex County OPP pulled the vehicle over on Medway Road, near Richmond Street, at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

They say the driver was driving while suspended, and further investigation revealed possession of a semi-automatic handgun. Police say the handgun was reported stolen during a 2012 break and enter.

As a result of the investigation, the 25 year old was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis Marihuana
  • Driving While Ability Impaired – motor vehicle (Drug)
  • Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
  • Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Carrying concealed weapon
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
  • Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arva
Charges
Drugs
Guns
London
middlesex county opp
Ontario
Provincial Police
Weapons

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News