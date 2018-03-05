Traffic stop in Arva leads to gun, drug, and impaired driving charges for London man
A 25-year-old London man faces a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and driving while impaired by a drug, after a traffic stop in Arva.
Officers with the Middlesex County OPP pulled the vehicle over on Medway Road, near Richmond Street, at around 9 p.m. Saturday.
They say the driver was driving while suspended, and further investigation revealed possession of a semi-automatic handgun. Police say the handgun was reported stolen during a 2012 break and enter.
As a result of the investigation, the 25 year old was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis Marihuana
- Driving While Ability Impaired – motor vehicle (Drug)
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Carrying concealed weapon
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition
The accused was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.