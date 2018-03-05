Traffic stop in Arva leads to gun, drug, and impaired driving charges for London man

A 25-year-old London man faces a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and driving while impaired by a drug, after a traffic stop in Arva.

Officers with the Middlesex County OPP pulled the vehicle over on Medway Road, near Richmond Street, at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

They say the driver was driving while suspended, and further investigation revealed possession of a semi-automatic handgun. Police say the handgun was reported stolen during a 2012 break and enter.

As a result of the investigation, the 25 year old was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis Marihuana

Driving While Ability Impaired – motor vehicle (Drug)

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Carrying concealed weapon

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.