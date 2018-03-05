Saint John police investigating allegations of ‘improper conduct’ against former-employee of Boys and Girls Club

The Saint John Police Force (SJPF) have confirmed that they are investigating allegations of “improper conduct” against a now-former staff member of the Boys and Girls Club of Saint John.

“The SJPF can confirm that they have been in contact with the Boys and Girls Club,” Inspector Tanya LeBlanc, wrote in a press release on Monday.

“There have been allegations made specific to a staff member employed at the Club and the SJPF has accordingly undertaken an investigation.”

According to a Facebook post made by the club, once the allegations were brought forward the staff member in question was immediately suspended.

The nature of the “improper conduct” has not been disclosed by the club or by police but it appears the allegations were serious enough to be reported to New Brunswick’s department of social development and child protection by the club.

SJPD say that there is currently no indication that any of the allegations occurred on club property.

The club says that new information has now prompted them to fire the employee.

“In light of new information, we have sent an official letter of termination to the employee,” read the Facebook post.

“Because this is now an open police investigation, we are unable to speak further on the matter.”

The police are now asking anyone with information to contact them at 506-648-3333.