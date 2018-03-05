Health
March 5, 2018 2:55 pm
Updated: March 5, 2018 2:58 pm

Newfoundland government urged to offer universal coverage of abortion pill

By Staff The Canadian Press

The abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU486, is pictured in an abortion clinic February 17, 2006 in Auckland, New Zealand. The drug will become available in Canada this spring, under the name Mifegymiso.

Phil Walter /Getty Images
A A

Newfoundland and Labrador – said to offer among the worst access to abortion in the country – is being pressured to provide universal coverage of the abortion pill.

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso, a two-drug combination that induces an abortion up to nine weeks into a pregnancy.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia women will get free access to abortion pill Mifegymiso

Maggie O’Dea, a medical student at Memorial University in St. John’s, says students are meeting with provincial legislators this week and will sit down with the health minister, John Haggie, on Wednesday.

She says women in rural and remote communities face lengthy wait times and significant costs to access abortion services.

O’Dea, part of the university’s Medical Students Society, says universal coverage of the abortion pill would help reduce barriers to abortion care and cut costs for the province.

WATCH: Trudeau says anti-abortion efforts out of sync with Canadian society

She says the abortion pill costs roughly $350, while a surgical abortion in hospital can cost as much as $1,500 in addition to travel and accommodation expenses.

Every other province in Canada now offers some coverage of medical abortions using pills, with costs varying depending on a patient’s income, private health benefits and other factors, to full universal coverage for all residents.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Abortion
Abortion Pill
John Haggie
Maggie O'Dea
Medical Students
Memorial University
Mifegymiso
Newfoundland
St. John's
Surgical abortion

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News