Bill on education reform in Nova Scotia heads to committee for review

The bill is a response to the Glaze Report, which was commissioned by the Liberal government in October and released in January.

It will make English-language elected school boards a relic of the past but, in what appears to be a key concession to the union, it allows principals and vice-principals to continue to have an affiliation with the union.

The infrastructure and staff at the school boards will remain in place but the boards will now be called regional education centres.

The province says a one-time payout of $2.4 million will be made this year to cover elected members’ stipends to the end of their terms in October 2020.

School administrators will be moved from the main Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) bargaining unit to a newly created Public School Administrators Association. This means principals and vice-principals will no longer be direct members of the teachers union but will maintain an affiliation at least until 2019.

The association will be created effective Aug. 1.

The union had spoken out forcefully against the removal of administrators from the union.

On Thursday afternoon, NSTU president Liette Doucet told reporters they will not be pursuing job action in response to the legislation, following “numerous compromises by the McNeil government.”

— With files from Marieke Walsh