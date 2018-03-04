More snowfall means more customers for Regina business

Winter isn’t quite finished unleashing its wrath on Saskatchewan, with more snow expected to fall Sunday and into Monday.

For some, like Daniel Henriquez, it’s not all bad news — for him, more snow means more business.

The 21-year-old rebooted his snow clearing business this year after a four-year hiatus, but so far this winter, business hasn’t exactly been booming.

“It’s been pretty moderate,” he said. “A few days ago it felt like spring, and now it’s winter again.”

Saturday’s snowfall has kept him busy clearing driveways, with Regina getting hit with a few centimeters overnight.

“No one was really expecting this much snow, so I’ve had call after call and it’s just been ‘bang, bang, bang,’ trying to get everybody caught up and done,” Henriquez said.

Thanks to gusty winds and blustering snow moving in from Alberta, southern Saskatchewan — including Regina — is expected to get around 15 to 20 centimeters of snow Sunday through Monday.

The snowfall is also expected to impact road conditions.

“Things can change quickly,” CAA Saskatchewan spokesperson Christine Niemczky said.

“If you’re going from here [Regina] to Saskatoon, or here to Moose Jaw, then [you also have to think about] what’s it going to be like on your way back and … you may even have to delay travel plans.”

If you are travelling, Niemczky adds, it’s a good idea to carry an emergency kit.

“I’ve kind of often said my car becomes my home away from home,” she said. “I have extra clothing, footwear, mitts, toques, one of these roadside emergency kits — and also take a shovel with you as well.”

It’s also important to give yourself lots of time and let someone know where you’re going, including your route.

“What we’ve heard from our tow truck operators is that [when] a motorist is… stranded and we ask them where they are, they will say, ‘I’m by a white house,'” Niemczky noted.

“Know your highway, know the towns that you’ve passed — become very familiar with your location and with your route.”

The snow is expected to gradually taper off Monday afternoon through Tuesday.