Topless protester flashes Silvio Berlusconi at polling station

Former Italian prime minister and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi voted on Sunday in a parliamentary election despite voting being interrupted by a Femen activist protesting against him.

Berlusconi queued inside his polling station in Milan before he was able to vote.

But as he entered the room a Femen activist jumped on the table and shouted: “You’ve passed your expiry date. Your time’s up!” After the activist was escorted out by police officers, Berlusconi cast his ballot and left the polling station.

Berlusconi’s centre-right coalition, which includes the far-right League and Brothers of Italy, is expected to win the most seats but likely fall short of a working majority, but he cannot personally stand for office because of a 2013 conviction for tax fraud.

The leader of Italy‘s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement also cast his vote on Sunday in an election he said he is close to winning.

The anti-establishment party leads in most recent opinion polls, with about 28 per cent of the vote, but is highly unlikely to be able to govern on its own.