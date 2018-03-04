World
March 4, 2018 12:37 pm
Updated: March 4, 2018 1:11 pm

Topless protester flashes Silvio Berlusconi at polling station

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi voted on Sunday in a parliamentary election despite being interrupted by an activist from feminist group Femen.

A A

Former Italian prime minister and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi voted on Sunday in a parliamentary election despite voting being interrupted by a Femen activist protesting against him.

Berlusconi queued inside his polling station in Milan before he was able to vote.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Italy’s Berlusconi says he has nothing in common with Trump, except admiration for Melania

But as he entered the room a Femen activist jumped on the table and shouted: “You’ve passed your expiry date. Your time’s up!” After the activist was escorted out by police officers, Berlusconi cast his ballot and left the polling station.

READ MORE: Italians head to polls following neo-fascist, anti-migrant election campaign

Berlusconi’s centre-right coalition, which includes the far-right League and Brothers of Italy, is expected to win the most seats but likely fall short of a working majority, but he cannot personally stand for office because of a 2013 conviction for tax fraud.

The leader of Italy‘s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement also cast his vote on Sunday in an election he said he is close to winning.

The anti-establishment party leads in most recent opinion polls, with about 28 per cent of the vote, but is highly unlikely to be able to govern on its own.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
5 Star Movement
Forza Italia
Italian election
Italy
Italy election
Italy federal election
Silvio Berlusconi

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News