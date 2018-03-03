Families of Canadians killed in Las Vegas shooting among those set to receive $275K

The families of the 58 people killed in the Las Vegas massacre, which included four Canadians, are scheduled to receive $275,000 from a nearly $31.5 million victims’ fund that began as crowdfunding effort that followed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Las Vegas Victims Fund announced Friday that contributions to the fund exceeded $31 million and distribution of the US$275,000 (more than C$354,000) will begin March 5. Another 10 people who were paralyzed or suffered permanent brain damage will also be paid $275,000.

The Las Vegas Victims Fund, which originated as a GoFundMe campaign, grew into a non-profit corporation that has received more than 90,000 donations, with nearly 40 per cent coming from southern Nevada gambling, tourism and entertainment companies.

“Every family who had a loved one killed has filed a claim and will be paid,” said victims fund spokesman Howard Stutz in an email to Global News. He said the non-profit expects to pay 100 per cent of the funds raised, with payouts beginning Monday.

Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, B.C, Jessica Klymchuk, 34, of Valleyview, Alta., Calla Medig, 28, of Edmonton, and Tara Roe, 34, of Calgary were among the 58 killed on Oct. 1 when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The shooting left hundreds of others injured, including several Canadians.

The family members of the Canadians killed were not immediately available for comment.

The non-profit released a chart outlining the scale of payments that will be sent to a total of 532 people. Those who were hospitalized 24 days or longer will receive $200,000 while those in hospital 16-23 days will receive $150,000.

Disbursements were determined by a committee of victim advocates, mental health and medical professionals, lawyers, donors and others. The committee held two town hall meetings to hear from victims and their families, according to a statement from the fund.

While the money is intended to help those affected by the tragedy, an organizer with the the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund Committee said it can never replace the life of a loved one.

“The love and support shown for the families and survivors of the 1 October tragedy was tremendous,” said Scott Nielson, chairman of the Committee. “We recognize, however, that money cannot replace a life lost or forever changed due to this tragic event. What the Committee worked hard to do was distribute the gifts given by tens of thousands of people in a way that would help those families and survivors most severely impacted by 1 October.”

— With a file from the Associated Press