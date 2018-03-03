Rockets defeated by conference leading Silvertips

A win has been elusive this season for the Kelowna Rockets in their games against the Western Conference leading Everett Silvertips.

Kelowna lost 4-2 against Everett Friday night.

Carsen Twarynski opened up scoring at 12 minutes into the first period.

Kole Lind scored Kelowna’s second goal five minutes later, his 36th of the season.

Not only would Everett respond, they would go on to get three more goals for the win, including one by Connor Dewar with just 48 seconds left in the game.

Everett out-shot Kelowna 40-24.

The Rockets’ record falls to 38-21-4-2.

Kelowna is back at home Saturday to host the Spokane Chiefs.