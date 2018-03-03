Sports
Calgary Flames lose to the Rangers 3-1

By The Canadian Press

New York Rangers' Peter Holland, rt, is knocked down by Calgary Flames' Mark Jankowski during first period NHL action in Calgary on Friday, March 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

The Canadian Press
Henrik Lundqvist tied a career high with 50 saves for the second straight start to backstop the New York Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary
Flames on Friday night.
Recently acquired centre Ryan Spooner led New York (29-30-6) with a goal and an assist.
The 26-year-old has one goal and six assists in three games since he was part of a package traded to the Rangers from Boston for Rick Nash.
Kevin Hayes and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for New York.

After beating Vancouver 6-5 to open its tour through Western Canada, the Rangers will go for the sweep Saturday night when they take on the Edmonton Oilers.
Brett Kulak scored for Calgary (32-25-9), which has lost three straight and is falling back of the pack battling for the final playoffs spots in the Western Conference.
Next up is a meeting with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday as they open up a three-game road trip.
Lundqvist was excellent right from the start. Getting a power play 27 seconds into the game, the Flames threatened, but could not beat the veteran goaltender.
The Rangers took a 1-0 lead shortly after.
On a face-off in the Flames end, Spooner slapped the puck directly on net off the draw.
Rookie goaltender Jon Gillies stopped the high shot, but he couldn’t control the rebound and Hayes banged in the loose puck.

(The Canadian Press)

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

