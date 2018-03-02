Alberta government, Opposition clash on ethics of safe drug consumption sites

Alberta’s NDP government and the official Opposition are clashing over supervised drug consumption sites set up to help fight the growing number of deaths from opioids such as fentanyl.

READ MORE: Alberta declares opioid public health crisis, announces $30M increase and new panel to address deaths

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney says scarce resources should be directed to eradicating the flow of illegal drugs or to help people beat addictions.

He says allowing drugs to be used in a supervised area does not help people or solve the problem in the long run.

READ MORE: Opioid-related deaths continue to soar in Alberta; up 40% over last year

Alberta has set up two supervised sites – in Calgary and Lethbridge – with three more opening in Edmonton in the coming weeks.

Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne says the province is committed to getting to the root of the crisis, but in the meantime the sites are keeping people from overdosing and dying.

READ MORE: Health Canada approves safe injection sites in Edmonton, Lethbridge

New numbers from the province show that overdose deaths due to the opioid fentanyl continue to rise, with 562 deaths in 2017 compared with 358 the year before.