Severely emaciated boxer on road to recovery after being rescued by BC SPCA

The BC SPCA says a “brave boxer” has come a long way on the road to recovery since he was rescued by the organization at the end of January.

Cedric, who used to be known as Tank, was severely emaciated, with a body condition score of only one out of nine and shivering constantly to keep warm.

Now he’s making “terrific strides,” according to the BC SPCA thanks to round-the-clock care provided by his foster mom and BC SPCA Vancouver branch manager Jodi Dunlop.

“Every day, I see more of his true personality shine through,” Dunlop said in a release. “He wags his tail constantly. What a difference from when we first met him.”

Cedric has received a tablespoon of food every couple of hours, as he is “skin and bones,” and is watched closely to make sure he doesn’t ingest anything he is not supposed to.

“Because he had no food for so long, it’s a very slow process to increase his food intake and to ensure he’s getting the nutrients from that food,” Dunlop said. “He’s the most emaciated dog I’ve ever seen and I’ve been doing this for 30 years – it’s shocking.”

A cruelty investigation into what happened to Cedric is now underway.

The boxer is still having problems keeping warm because he does not have enough body fat, and the BC SPCA is working with a nutritionist to help him get back to a healthy weight.

The Vancouver branch is currently reviewing several adoption applications in search of Cedric’s perfect match for a forever home.

“He’s so loving and cuddly, it’s going to be hard to say ‘good-bye’ – I know I’m going to cry like a baby,” Dunlop said. “Out of all of my fosters – and I’ve fostered a lot of animals – he’s my favourite.”

Members of the public stepped up to help pay for Cedric’s care.

“We can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to all of the amazing animal lovers who contributed to help Cedric get well,” added Dunlop. “We are so grateful. We couldn’t do it without you.”

You can donate online to help other animals like Cedric.