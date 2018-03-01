1 dead after vehicle collides into barrier, burst into flames on Hwy. 407 outside Toronto
Provincial police say one person is dead after a wrong-way vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and caught fire on Highway 407 northeast of Toronto.
Investigators were called to the eastbound side of the highway between Brock Road and the York-Durham line just after noon on Thursday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.
“We got reports before that of a wrong-way vehicle travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes,” he said. “That vehicle has come into contact and collided with a concrete barrier and as a result that vehicle burst also into flames.”
First responders are on scene, and one person has been pronounced dead.
Police say the fire has been extinguished.
The 407 eastbound at the York-Durham line has re-opened after being closed for much of Thursday afternoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.