1 dead after vehicle collides into barrier, burst into flames on Hwy. 407 outside Toronto

Provincial police say one person is dead after a wrong-way vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and caught fire on Highway 407 northeast of Toronto.

Investigators were called to the eastbound side of the highway between Brock Road and the York-Durham line just after noon on Thursday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

“We got reports before that of a wrong-way vehicle travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes,” he said. “That vehicle has come into contact and collided with a concrete barrier and as a result that vehicle burst also into flames.”

First responders are on scene, and one person has been pronounced dead.

Fatal collision: #Hwy407 near Brock Road. Wrong way vehicle into barrier https://t.co/aBQUBvYquw — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) March 1, 2018

Police say the fire has been extinguished.

The 407 eastbound at the York-Durham line has re-opened after being closed for much of Thursday afternoon.