Scarborough student’s death sparks call for safer school zones

The death of an 11-year-old boy steps from his school Tuesday afternoon has prompted renewed calls for safety.

Duncan Xu was in the sixth grade at Kennedy Public School. Xu was crossing the street when he was struck by a Toyota Sienna at around 3:30 p.m. Toronto police said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Xu and his family moved from China last summer.

The 75-year-old male driver of the minivan remained at the scene. It is unknown whether he was speeding, but the posted limit in the area is 40 km/h.

Parents described the area as enormously congested during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

A Kiss ‘n’ Ride program was put in place to help students get safely from their parents’ vehicles to the schoolyard and a crossing guard keeps a watchful eye at one street corner.

Though a problem several parents pointed out to Global News is a back lane way that links the schoolyard to the sidewalk. It is believed Xu came that way before being struck. However, Toronto police have yet to confirm that account.

Global News spoke to the crossing guard stationed near the front of the school. He said he would like to see a gate installed at the back lane way to deter students from crossing there.

“We’ve been handing out over the last two weeks with the principal of the school a note to all the parents that there’s a Kiss ‘n’ Ride in front of the school,” said Russell Mustachi, vice president of the Heathwood Ratepayers Association.

Despite that note, Mustachi said people continue to park in areas they should not be.

Heather Park has a child in Grade Six at Kennedy Public School. She echoed concerns about the lane way and speeding drivers.

“I’m always driving to drop off my children and then pick [them] up because I don’t want my kids crossing the street and dying,” she said.

Last September, the City of Toronto introduced new safety zones at several schools. Those were part of a multi-year initiative known as the Vision Zero Safety Plan. The goal is to reduce traffic-related fatalities in the city.

In January, a five-year-old girl was struck and killed by an unoccupied SUV that somehow rolled, pinning her against her family’s SUV. It happened around 3:30 p.m. as parents attended St. Raphael Catholic School to pick up their children.

“His last moments at the school yesterday at dismissal time he was laughing,” said Frank Liu, principal of Kennedy Public School.

“He was laughing, he had so many friends. He loved to read.”

Liu said students have been coming up with their own ways to honour their classmate. A book of condolence will be made available for students, staff and parents to sign.

“At the end of all of this, we will get back to a sense of normal after the healing and the grief happens. But for the family, this is a life-changing event that will never end,” he said in front of the school.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) said it is vital that parents discuss road safety with their children from an early age.

The CAA also publishes safety tips and strategies online to help parents, students and educators.

“Whether you’re driving or crossing the street with your child, talk about the things that they should be looking for and the importance of watching out for vehicles,” said Teresa Di Felice, the organization’s director of government and community relations.

Grief counsellors have been brought in to help staff, students and parents.