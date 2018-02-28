Another round of snow for Guelph and surrounding areas

Old Man Winter is not finished with Guelph and Waterloo Region just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of southwestern Ontario that calls for up around 15 centimetres of snow to fall by Friday morning.

“The first shot from this system will be rain arriving in the early afternoon hours on Thursday and then as temperatures drop in the late afternoon, we’re going to see that rain transition over to snow,” said Meteorologist Geoff Coulson with Environment Canada.

He added there is still a lot of uncertainty from this system coming up from Texas.

“Even a slight change in the track of this system could mean a little bit more rain and a little bit less snow or if it goes a little bit further south and the cold air comes in sooner, we could little bit less rain and more snow,” he said.

“We know there’s going to be a transition. We know we’re going to get a shot of both rain and snow.”

Wind should also play a role in the storm with gusts up to 60 km/h that could cause blowing snow and poor visibility.

Friday’s commute could be a nasty one for drivers.

Conditions should improve later on in the morning on Friday as the system moves away.