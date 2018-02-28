Hundreds of people gather to say ‘wow’ like Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson is very popular on the internet for the way he pronounces the word “wow,” and now he’s drawing large crowds of people together to mimic him.

Last weekend, hundreds of people gathered in Australia to say “wow” in unison, in the actor’s style.

Wilson has said the word in a range of contexts during his movie career and some have even created series of compilation videos of him saying “wow” across his filmography. It’s also become the subject of many memes.

READ MORE: Disney donates $1M from ‘Black Panther’ to the Boys & Girls Clubs

The “Say Wow like Owen Wilson” event was held at Federation Square in Melbourne. It was organized by Nicolas Zoumboulis, who told The Independent that “ultimately I just really want to put some ‘positive energy,’ as Owen likes to say, out into the world.”

Zoumboulis continued, “In these times I think something as silly as getting together and saying ‘Wow’ can have a positive effect and I’d like to see everyone come together! If I can remind people that this world we are lucky to inhabit is beautiful, and to embrace that like Owen does in his movies by saying ‘Wow,’ then I’ll be happy.”

Many people at the event took to social media to share videos of the crowd saying “wow” in Wilson’s famous style.

Hundreds gathered in Australia to say Owen Wilson's iconic "wow" in unison pic.twitter.com/GzbD1JNeAt — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 27, 2018

So there was a bunch of people last night gathered at Fed Square to say “wow” like Owen Wilson. Yep, that’s Melbourne! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LnNHWrUZ28 — Fifi, Fev and Byron (@fififevandbyron) February 26, 2018

What a well-organised, inspiring event. Big props to the hosts for bringing together a community for one of the most humbling, positive afternoons of 2018, and great to see @abcnews there to witness. The only way to describe it, really, is…wow. #SayWOW — Pat Boxall (@PatrickBoxall) February 26, 2018

"Wow" -Owen Wilson A post shared by emily tuck (@emilyjaynetuck) on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:25pm PST

READ MORE: Oprah praises Parkland students as ‘warriors of the light’

Now, the same event will be happening all over the world.

The next scheduled “Wow like Owen Wilson” event is taking place in London, U.K. A Facebook event has been created for people to gather and “Say wow like Owen Wilson” in Trafalgar Square on March 11.

Other events are scheduled to take place in Augusta, Ga., Lafayette, La., and Chicago, Ill.

There is a Canadian event called, “Shout Owen Wilson’s Iconic ‘Wow’ In Front of the CN Tower.” It’s taking place in Toronto at Roundhouse Park on Friday, April 6 at 6 pm ET.