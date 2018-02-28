Second period surge by Sharks sinks Edmonton Oilers

The San Jose Sharks overwhelmed the Edmonton Oilers in the second period Tuesday night to score a 5-2 victory. The Oilers three-game winning streak is over.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring with his 28th of the season 4:33 into the game. It was the fifth game in a row the Oilers scored the first goal.

LISTEN: Milan Lucic on 630 CHED

View link »

Early in the second period, Evander Kane crosschecked Matt Benning from behind into the boards. No penatly was called. With Benning shaken up and lying on the ice, Joe Pavelski scored to tie it 1-1. The Sharks dominated the rest of the period, adding goals from Justin Braun, Timo Meier, and Logan Couture. Couture’s goal made it 4-1 and came 16 seconds after Milan Lucic hit the post with an open net. Lucic hasn’t scored since December 23. The shots in the second were 17-4 Sharks.

Jesse Puljujarvi broke a 15-game goalless drought six minutes into the third. New Oiler Pontus Aberg assisted on the play.

“I thought I played well in the first,” Aberg said. “Not sure what happened in the second. I tried to make a push in the third, but it didn’t go all the way.”

LISTEN: Pontus Aburg on 630 CHED

View link »

Chris Tierney rounded out the scoring with an empty netter in the final minute.

“They were just a little quicker, a little harder than we were,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “They scored, we figured some things out in the third but it was a little too late.”

The Oilers, 27-32-4, will host Nashville on Thursday.