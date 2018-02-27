Trump administration to favour funding for ‘natural family planning’ over Planned Parenthood

NEW YORK — The Trump administration has adopted a new strategy for how it issues tens of millions of dollars in federal family-planning grants, giving preference to groups that stress abstinence and making it harder for Planned Parenthood to do business.

Major reproductive health organizations are voicing serious concerns about changes that the president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists on Monday described as turning “back the clock on women’s health.”

READ MORE: Trump addresses anti-abortion rally as Planned Parenthood protections revoked

Dr. Haywood Brown depicted the shift as part of the administration’s “continued move away from scientific, evidence-based policies and toward unscientific ideologies.”

The catalyst for the criticism was an announcement Friday by the Department of Health and Human Services of its guidelines and priorities for the next round of Title X grant applications, projected to total about $260 million.

WATCH: Trump defends Planned Parenthood but says he won’t fund abortions