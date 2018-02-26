Fire breaks out near Halifax’s ‘Pizza Corner’

Halifax Fire and Emergency responded to a fire in the “Pizza Corner” area of Halifax on Monday night.

The call came in at 7:33 p.m., according to division commander Lloyd Currie. He said crews arrived at 1567 Grafton St. and quickly located the fire on the third floor.

Halifax Fire on scene at "Pizza Corner". Definte smell of smoke here. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/xjfGORW8CU — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) February 26, 2018

“They had the fire knocked down relatively quick. They spent the rest of the time clearing the units out from smoke,” said Currie.

Crews were seen feeding fire hose through the door of “The Rooftop.”

But it looks like focus is on the building next door. Scanway Catering. pic.twitter.com/YxBmP2e1aB — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) February 26, 2018

He said there was no one inside the unit at the time.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.