Canucks trade deadline: Vanek traded for Motte, Jokinen

The Vancouver Canucks were active during the NHL trade deadline.

As expected, the Canucks dealt forward Thomas Vanek, sending him to the Columbus Blue Jackets for forwards Tyler Motte and Jussi Jokinen.

The Blue Jackets will be Vanek’s eighth NHL team in five years.

Jokinen is a 34-year-old veteran who has earned a reputation for his skills in the shootout. He joined the Blue Jackets last month after being placed on waivers by the Los Angeles Kings.

Motte, 22, has 13 points in 44 games this season.

The Canucks also acquired forward Brendan Leipsic from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Philip Holm.

The 23-year-old forward had 13 points in 44 games for the Golden Knights.

Leipsic played for Canucks head coach Travis Green as a member of the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks.

The Canucks, a team that has looked to develop younger players, did not acquire a draft pick during the trade deadline.